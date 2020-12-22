Trump’s attorney banned from NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox

During an appearance on Newsmax’s Spicer & Co, Giuliani insisted that Sidney Powell was acting independently. He subtly suggested her case might be irrational.

Comments he made about the news networks were also interesting. He said he can’t get on ABC, NBC, CBS, and even Fox News. If he mentions ‘fraud,’ they won’t hear it.

“We’re going to be extremely aggressive, we’re going to fight for our client as hard as we can,” he added. “But we’re also going to do in within the bounds of rationality, common sense, and the law. And it can be done. There’s no reason to go beyond anything.”

Giuliani also told Spicer that Fox News won’t book him anymore because “if I say the word ‘fraud,’ I’m thrown off the network.”

“You know, this has been since somewhere in October of this year, it’s been the strangest experience of my life. It’s like I’ve been living in the Iron Curtain. I’m living in a country with the kind of censorship that I remember as a young child in East Germany, the Soviet Union. I can’t get on — I can’t get on ABC, NBC, CBS, can’t even get on Fox anymore. If I say the word ‘fraud,’ I’m thrown off the network. I’m sorry, there was fraud. I’m telling the truth and they’re lying. And not only are they lying, they’re practicing a level of censorship that is so un-American that it’s frightening. Going back to banning any evidence about the Biden hard drive, which proves that the Biden crime family is a 30-year long criminal syndicate,” Giuliani said.

It’s probably not only the fraud, it’s Joe Biden. He wanted President Trump taken off Twitter. He also said it was ridiculous Rudy Giuliani was on air and he should be banned.

For a while, only Laura Ingraham had him on air.

The Biden campaign sent a letter mid-September to broadcast and cable news executives and anchors demanding President Trump’s personal attorney former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani be banned from appearing on news shows because of his accusations of corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

President Trump’s Personal Attorney Rudy Giuliani on the latest in the Ukraine Controversy: pic.twitter.com/AnEQxmxesz — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) September 29, 2019