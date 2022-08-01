Pelosi’s Going to Taiwan Tuesday, Sparking an International Incident

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday (or Wednesday), defying Chinese authorities who have warned of consequences if the trip takes place, according to people familiar with her plans.

Chinese state media warned that if she comes with military escorts, they could shoot her down. They will consider it an invasion. President Xi warns that if we live by fire, we will perish.

In other words, Speaker Pelosi is unnecessarily sticking herself in the middle of an international incident for no reason. Once she said she might visit the island, it was hard for her to retract it and not makes us look like cowards.

The last Speaker to visit was Newt Gingrich.

Bloomberg is calling it a landmark move and other media call it historic. We call it dumb and unnecessary at this point in time.

China views Taiwan as its territory and the US has accepted the one China policy.

One person said a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen is on Pelosi’s schedule for Wednesday, not Tuesday, although another person said such a meeting is still in flux. Still other reports say Taiwan confirmed her visit.

