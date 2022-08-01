New Democrats, Lost in the Interior

According to Breitbart, Air Marshals have been deployed to escort border crossers and illegal aliens from processing facilities at the United States-Mexico border to the custody of Border Patrol agents before they are released into the U.S. interior.

That’s how Biden thinks we should use law enforcement. We now make them all party to criminal behavior.

Not only are these illegal aliens unvetted as they come in massive numbers, but they are also not tracked once in the United States. They get lost in the interior and DHS won’t let ICE do their job.

We Often Don’t Know Where They Are

According to a new DHS Inspector General report, federal authorities have lost track of potentially hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who crossed into the U.S. over the past year and subsequently failed to turn themselves into ICE once reaching their destination – a condition of their release.

According to the report, Customs and Border Protection failed to record the final addresses of approximately one-third of the aliens released between March and June 2021. During those four months, border authorities encountered more than 720,000 illegal aliens along the southern border.

Once in the interior, no one looks for them and they are here to stay.

It’s an invitation to destroy the country. Our enemies are undoubtedly taking advantage of this opportunity. last month, illegals we knew about accounted for 150 nations in the world.

Deportation defense is big business also.

One left-wing group, Vera, gets $1 billion to protect unaccompanied children although many are not children and many are MS-13 and members of other gangs.

Then-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Chuck Grassley warned in 2017.

“It is well known that MS-13 actively targets and recruits children as young as eight years old,” the lawmaker said. “While their illegal status and Central American heritage are a key factor in MS-13’s targeting, without a doubt the failures of the current system for handling these children are also to blame.”

“With promises of a cultural community and an escape from often harrowing and isolating living conditions at home, MS-13 has become an attractive option for too many minors,” Grassley added.

The tax dollars pay for their defense and, viola, vicious criminals are sent into the interior to vote, commit crimes, and destroy our way of life. There are the New Democrats.

