Pelosi’s MS-13 gang — & their “spark of divinity” — made “inoperable” on LI

During the eight years of Barack Obama’s open borders, MS-13 poured into the county I live in, Suffolk County, New York. They are mostly comprised of illegal aliens from El Salvador and they commit every crime you can imagine. They employ terrorist tactics.

ABC News reported, The notorious MS-13 street gang in Suffolk County, New York, has been declared “inoperable,” law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Investigators took down 96 of them and said they are considered the most “violent street gang in New York State history.”

It’s surprising they would consider them a street gang since they are national and international.

It took law enforcement two years and they thwarted seven murder plots.

It is considered a significant blow to the Long Island MS-13 gang.

WHEN THE PRESIDENT CALLED THEM “ANIMALS”

The President called them “animals” in May 2018, and that is what they are. The media then claimed he said all illegal immigrants are “animals.” Pelosi jumped on it as well, knowing full well he meant MS-13 and like gangs.

They behead, rape, rob, and it’s part of their motto to do so.

The quote by President Trump which the media repeated was this:

“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy.”

They left out the full statement which made it clear that he was referring to MS-13 and similar gangs.

This is the full clip:

Nancy Pelosi’s response was to lie. She said there is “a spark of divinity in every person,” and then she said he called all “undocumented people” are “animals. That was translated into Spanish by her friends in Hispanic media.

Now watch Nancy twist what he said: