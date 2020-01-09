MD delegate to social engineer impoverished urbanites into affluent suburbs

Maryland state legislator Vaughn Stewart is the delegate who wants to eliminate single-family homes and zoning regulations, putting all the power in the hands of bigger government apparatchiks. That’s not all he wants to do.

He wants to add high-density, low-income housing to affluent suburban neighborhoods. He wants to take the poor, the gang kids, the illegal aliens, whoever, and put them in high-income suburban areas. His excuse is to eliminate racism and allow high-density housing in those neighborhoods.

IT’S ABOUT VOTES

Vaughn wants to social engineer the suburbs, make them into urban areas that will vote for the communist/socialist Democrats in perpetuity. It’s about votes.

It was the exact plan for Agenda 21 that we were all told was a conspiracy theory.

Somehow, he and his comrades say that will improve the lives of the impoverished and not sink the productive. It rarely works that way. It’s been tried.

NO ZONING CODES

The far-left Democrat wrote Jan. 3 that he will introduce “Homes for All” legislation that would “legalize the construction of modest homes in neighborhoods close to affluent schools, reliable transit, and good jobs.”

“For too long, local governments have weaponized zoning codes to block people of color and the working class from high-opportunity neighborhoods, pushing them to the crumbling margins of cities and towns. We must act boldly to reverse decades of these exclusionary policies,” he wrote.

That’s not true any longer. As people of color succeed, they want to live in the suburbs too and do.

The text of the legislation is not yet available and Stewart did not respond to a request for comment. CityLab said the bill would bring more people into neighborhoods identified by a private tool called the “Opportunity Atlas,” which says it identifies neighborhoods that have kids who tend to become high-earning adults.

They totally ignore parenting, drugs, crime, all the socio-economic factors. This is actually fascism. Hitler was a social engineer and that didn’t work out, did it?