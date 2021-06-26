Pence suggests Trump supporters are unAmerican



















Mike Pence joined Democrats in accusing supporters of Donald Trump of being ‘un-American” for skepticism about whether Joe Biden’s election “win” was legitimate.

Pence was a seemingly loyal vice president but things changed when he didn’t back Donald Trump as he attempted to take a stand against what he believed was a fraudulent election. The truth is the election was very questionable.

Pence pushed for Biden at that point. He felt he couldn’t vote to delay the certification of the election, but he didn’t even bother to say a thing in support of Trump’s argument. Then and now, Pence is supporting the Democrat position that January 6th was an “insurrection.”

In a speech this week, he suggested that Trump’s supporters are “un-American.”

According to Pence, “January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol, but thanks to the swift action of Capitol Police and law enforcement, the violence was quelled, the Capitol secured, and we reconvened the Congress the very same day to finish the work of counting Electoral Votes from every state in the union.”

Pence continued, “No there are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session, that I possessed the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states, but the Constitution provided the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress.”

“But the truth is, there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American President. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”

That’s true that one man shouodn’t decide the election, but he never bothered to question the obvious shenanigans of mail-in voting, unsecured dropboxes, last-minute changes in election law, and so on.

Pence added, “I understand the disappointment many feel about the last election, I can relate. I was on the ballot. But you know, there’s more at stake than our party and our political fortunes in this moment.”

Pence is the RINO’s choice for 2024 but it’s a loser.

