Violent radical criminal shot a Florida police officer in the head



















While trespassers, not the rioters, the trespassers who “paraded” around the Capitol on January 6th are in one of the worst prisons in DC, a Not F*cking Around criminal with a long rap sheet was loose and shot an innocent young officer in the head.

Suspect Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, 29, known as “O-Zone” was arrested in the wounding of Daytona Beach, Florida police Officer Jayson Raynor.

The chief said Wallace had been captured around 2:30 a.m. Saturday while hiding in a treehouse, in a wooded area in DeKalb County, Georgia, east of Atlanta.

On Friday, Raynor, 26, remained “fighting for his life” in a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his head, the News-Journal reported.

“I think this was going to happen. In my opinion any cop that stopped him was going to get it, he was going to try to kill,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Thursday. “This poor kid (the officer) just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

HE WAS A NOT F*CKING AROUND, NEW BLACK PANTHER, AND HUEY P NEWTON GUN CLUB

Wallace was found with multiple weapons as well as body armor, the chief said, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

He was found on property owned by militant group NFAC (Not F—ing Around Coalition), the chief said, according to the newspaper.

Wallace was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, an FBI post on Twitter said Friday night.

The suspect’s Facebook page suggested he was linked to the groups NFAC Black Militia, the New Black Panther Party, and the Atlanta chapter of the Huey P. Newton Gun Club, which is named for a founder of the 1960s-era Black Panthers, the News-Journal reported.

Wallace has a long criminal history that includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, trespassing, resisting an officer, and driving with a suspended license, authorities have said.

