Van Jones is “very disappointed” in Chauvin’s sentence



















CNN contributing communist Van Jones is “very disappointed” with the Chauvin sentence. The Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty of second-degree homicide in the death of George Floyd received a sentence of 22.5 years in prison.

Chauvin could potentially be out in 15 years, but that’s without the Feds doing their double jeopardy trial and sentencing. The Feds are considering it.

“Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years for the murder of George Floyd. Will serve 15 years of that because you serve two-thirds of the time sentenced,” CNN’s Victor Blackwell said. “Let’s get a reaction starting with you, Elie Honig.”

Watch:

Remember Truther VanJones’ rally against the US on 9/12/01. He blamed the US for innocents being killed on 9/11. Van Jones appears at 04:39:

