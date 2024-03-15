Pence Won’t Endorse Trump, Continuing His Reign of Betrayal

Failed presidential candidate Mike Pence announced he will not endorse Donald Trump for the 2024 election, citing differences in agendas. He won’t vote for Biden or a third-party candidate, but he won’t say who is voting for.

Duh!

The left-wing media is having a field day with this.

On Friday, Pence said he “cannot in good conscience” endorse presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump, arguing that Trump is pursuing an agenda that is “at odds with the conservative agenda.”

Huh?

“Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years. That’s why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign,” Pence said on Fox News.

“During my presidential campaign, I made it clear there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues. And not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised January 6th,” Pence said.

Uh, no.

“As I have watched his candidacy unfold, I’ve seen him walking away from our commitment to confronting the national debt. I’ve seen him starting to shy away from a commitment to the sanctity of human life. And this last week, his reversal on getting tough on China and supporting our administration’s efforts to force a sale of ByteDance’s TikTok,” he added.

TikTok is an app – meanwhile, the world is blowing up. The Uniparty is trying to make it a huge issue. Get over it. As for abortion, Trump knows that issue is a loser right now. He must stay away from it if the GOP is to win. It’s in the state’s hands, and that is where it belongs. Democrats could win on that issue. Has Trump walked away from the National Debt? I haven’t heard he has. Have any of the readers heard he is walking away from it?

Let Me See, Who’s Left for Pence to Vote for?

Pence did not reveal who he’ll vote for in the 2024 general election, saying he’ll keep “my vote to myself.” He, however, said he will “never vote” for President Joe Biden. Pence also suggested that he would not back a third-party candidate.

The former Vice President under Trump makes Benedict Arnold look heroic.

Mike Pence will not endorse President Trump. He is a sanctimonious disgrace. All of these turncoats are despised. They will slink off into oblivion & be forgotten.pic.twitter.com/OnGcXUSS7w — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 15, 2024

Pence founded an organization to restore conservative principles allegedly. As a man without courage, what might they be? He mentions limited government, which we all should want, but then he says he wants to confront China and restore whatever he thought we were on the world stage. That seems to fit with his warmongering.

Related