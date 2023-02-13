Pentagon Reveals Object Shot Down Today Flew Near Sensitive Military Sites

The Pentagon reveals the unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron by an F-16 fighter jet had flown near sensitive US military sites in Montana and had “potential surveillance capabilities.”

They didn’t shoot it down until it reached the Great Lakes on Sunday. The jets reportedly didn’t find it yesterday when they arrived.

GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale has insisted that another mysterious flying object exists above Montana’s skies.

No one knows what these things are – Chinese spycrafts, perhaps.

Thank you @RepJackBergman for providing more information. Members of Congress must have more timely and accurate information so we can keep our constituents informed. DOD — where are you? https://t.co/8jWqE09WNr — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) February 12, 2023

The F-16 fighter jet shot down the unknown aerial object from around 20,000ft over the Great Lakes at 2:42 pm after destroying two other crafts over Alaska and Canada.

A Department of Defense spokesperson has confirmed: “Based on its flight path and data, we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites.”

It is the fourth object in eight days.

Here’s our regime’s communications person:

Oh my!!!!!!!!!!!!! Watch as @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre tries to explain why the U.S. shot down an unidentified flying object over Canada on Saturday! Your reaction pic.twitter.com/PptgpahuSv — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 12, 2023

