Pentagon Reveals Object Shot Down Today Flew Near Sensitive Military Sites

By
M Dowling
-
1
21

F-16

The Pentagon reveals the unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron by an F-16 fighter jet had flown near sensitive US military sites in Montana and had “potential surveillance capabilities.”

They didn’t shoot it down until it reached the Great Lakes on Sunday. The jets reportedly didn’t find it yesterday when they arrived.

GOP  Rep. Matt Rosendale has insisted that another mysterious flying object exists above Montana’s skies.

No one knows what these things are – Chinese spycrafts, perhaps.

The F-16 fighter jet shot down the unknown aerial object from around 20,000ft over the Great Lakes at 2:42 pm after destroying two other crafts over Alaska and Canada.

A Department of Defense spokesperson has confirmed: “Based on its flight path and data, we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites.”

The Pentagon stated that it had flown near sensitive US military sites in Montana and had “potential surveillance capabilities.”

It is the fourth object in eight days.

Here’s our regime’s communications person:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
12 seconds ago

Why is the Military calling these things objects? They don’t know what they are shooting down? So much for transparency! So much for a first rate Military. I’m really getting tired of the Clown Show.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz