Pentagon Might Have Withheld Info on Spy Balloons from President Trump

The media reports that Joe Biden didn’t know about the Chinese spy balloon until Wednesday. The balloon was over Alaska on the 28th or 31st, and Biden says he heard about it on February 1st. That would mean he was not given this vital information, or he was lying.

It doesn’t stop at Biden.

Rep. Mike Waltz was on Fox Business with Stuart Varney and told him that they are trying to find out if the Pentagon didn’t tell Donald Trump about spy balloons because they thought he would be too “aggressive.” Rep. Waltz is planning on getting in touch with Gen. Mattis to pursue the matter.

“My office has been briefed by the office of the Secretary of Defense of the current Pentagon that it happened over Florida, it happened over Texas, and that it’s happened before.

“We have more detailed questions, but what is unclear, Stuart, at this point is, did the Pentagon under the Trump Administration brief the Trump White House and give them the option to take action, or did they decide not to brief them for whatever reason?

“And there is some speculation, I talked to Trump administration officials over the weekend, that the Pentagon deliberately did it because they thought Trump would be too provocative and too aggressive.

“So that’s what we need to get to the bottom of, and one person that I’m waiting to hear from that we haven’t heard from that list is former Secretary of Defense, General Mattis, who was the secretary during this time period. What did he know, and what did he decide to pass on and brief to the president.”

Is the unelected deep state deciding what the president can know? Are they lying about Donald Trump being told about the spy balloons? Breaches of air space by our enemy are a serious issue, and it’s not for unelected bureaucrats in the Pentagon to decide when they will or will not tell our elected representatives. When does it become treason?

