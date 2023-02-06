3 Breaches of Our Air Space Were Kept from Trump Administration?

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Biden administration said there were at least three balloon breaches under President Trump. They claim they didn’t know about it until after the breaches.The Pentagon said this weekend that China has a fleet of surveillance balloons spotted previously over Latin America, Europe, and Asia. They knew about them.

If the administration is telling the truth, why didn’t Donald Trump or any of his staff know?

“I had no knowledge of any incursions into U.S. airspace as a national security adviser, either during my time as national security adviser or before I got there, nor was I briefed on any China issues like this,” said Robert O’Brien, who served as Mr. Trump’s last national security adviser from 2019 to 2021.

John Bolton and H.R. McMaster, Mr. O’Brien’s predecessors as national security adviser, also said that they were never informed of any balloon breaches.

Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn’t know, nor did Secretary of Defense Mark Esper or any of the DNI officials, including John Ratcliffe, know.

The Biden administration officials declined to elaborate on how the breaches were subsequently detected, citing the need to protect intelligence methods.

Breaches of our air space kept hidden?

The three breaches during the Trump administration were brief, one of the officials said, while the other instance occurred early in the Biden administration.

On Saturday, the defense official said that in the previous instances, the Chinese balloons “transited the continental U.S. briefly” and for not nearly as long as the most recent balloon. At least one of those earlier intrusions was in 2019, other officials said.

Mark Milley was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2019 and was infamously renowned for keeping information from Donald Trump. If he did, this would be another betrayal such as when he told the CCP he’d alert them if the US planned to attack them.

If three breaches of our air space were kept hidden from the entire Trump administration, it has to be criminal or treasonours. Is the deep state working for the Chinese Maoists?

Related