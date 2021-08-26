We are offering terrorists $9.5 billion

















Not only did we leave at least $83 billion in military vehicles, hardware, planes, and technology for terrorists who now control a country, but we are also offering $9.5 billion to them. This is insane. The White House is insane. Every move they made is insane.

We left people behind as the CIA and the military were pulled out and Bagram was given away.

Watch:

Maajid Nawaz: There are people we held in Guantanamo Bay that we're now offering access to $9.5bn.@MaajidNawaz | https://t.co/Q8LkG3U10f pic.twitter.com/QqIofFJhF9 — LBC (@LBC) August 25, 2021

