Trafficker: What Cartels Do to Children Who “Will Never Be Free Again”

As our borders remain open and children are sent to the border, some are stolen by traffickers. Listen to Sara Carter interview a trafficker who describes what cartels do to children. Ask yourself how Joe Biden is getting away with these open borders. He is facilitating this.

There is an international business of selling children. Traffickers sell children if they meet certain characteristics and they “will never be free again,” the trafficker said. There are people who also sell the organs of children they captured.

Biden claiming open borders are humanitarian is the latest big lie. There is nothing humanitarian about it. Border agents just rescued an infant and a toddler last week who were abandoned in the desert. Some children are not so lucky. Watch:

