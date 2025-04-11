Will Crossfire Hurricane Documents Send Traitors to Prison?

No one was a source for Trump-Russia collusion because there was never any Trump-Russia collusion. Steele, Danchenko, GCHQ, Mifsud etc are all instruments FBI used to make it look real.

~ Lee Smith

A few bombshells from the Crossfire Hurricane documents are a good starting point for exposing treasonous Americans. If they aren’t prosecuted, it will happen again. What we will likely find in the documents is information we know, but now we have proof. Some people could go to prison.

Internal FBI Messages from January 2017 reveal plans to spread rumors to frame President Trump. Peter Strzok considered creating a “Trump Unit” to target the administration, centering on General Flynn because he spoke with the Russian ambassador.

It worked, with the help of the media and Mike Pence, who confirmed Gen. Flynn lied (allegedly). It was all premeditated, intended to frame the incoming President.

UPDATE: Crossfire Hurricane — Holeee Shizzles‼️ Internal FBI Messages from January 2017 reveal Shady Structuring to Frame Trump and his team with fabricated Rumors • Agents like Peter Strzok debated creating a “Trump Unit” to target the incoming administration, focusing on… https://t.co/dYqfsVNnG5 pic.twitter.com/ze2jy7Fn9u — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 11, 2025

Victoria Nuland’s name has already appeared. She is the State Department warmonger behind much of the subterfuge used to start wars. Nuland would never have approved of the peace-oriented and independent Donald Trump. She has ties to Christopher Steele, who is famous for the hoax dossier. Steele’s firm allegedly sent her intelligence.

UPDATE: Crossfire Hurricane Victoria Nuland Identified being Directly involved in Handling Sensitive Information Potentially Related to the Steele Dossier The mention of Victoria Nuland receiving investigative material from a U.S. firm tied to a former UK intelligence officer… https://t.co/ZwBze2OP2i pic.twitter.com/mxhlVF2j9Y — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 11, 2025

It looks like the FBI hid documents unnecessarily. Why? To make it more mysterious and let the anti-Trump gossip mill do the rest?

We knew at least 3 of Steele’s bogus dossier reports (132, 137, and 139) have been hidden for the past 8 years. Now we have 132 and it’s such a total nothingburger (just Steele making things up as usual), that you really have to wonder why they bothered keeping it secret at all. pic.twitter.com/c6weU8C2JE — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) April 11, 2025

Special agent Pientka spied on Trump.

Pientka spying on Trump during his defensive briefing, sick. pic.twitter.com/CGr40D1kkq — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) April 11, 2025

Consider how Christopher Steele lied.

We need these documents made public.

It is good that the crossfire hurricane documents have come out. But they don’t tell the full and accurate picture. The following is the most important information to declassify and release to the American public. The time is now. pic.twitter.com/Wq3jTVSAxt — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) April 11, 2025

