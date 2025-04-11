Will Crossfire Hurricane Documents Send Traitors to Prison?

M Dowling
No one was a source for Trump-Russia collusion because there was never any Trump-Russia collusion. Steele, Danchenko, GCHQ, Mifsud etc are all instruments FBI used to make it look real.
~ Lee Smith

A few bombshells from the Crossfire Hurricane documents are a good starting point for exposing treasonous Americans. If they aren’t prosecuted, it will happen again. What we will likely find in the documents is information we know, but now we have proof. Some people could go to prison.

Internal FBI Messages from January 2017 reveal plans to spread rumors to frame President Trump. Peter Strzok considered creating a “Trump Unit” to target the administration, centering on General Flynn because he spoke with the Russian ambassador.

It worked, with the help of the media and Mike Pence, who confirmed Gen. Flynn lied (allegedly). It was all premeditated, intended to frame the incoming President.

Victoria Nuland’s name has already appeared. She is the State Department warmonger behind much of the subterfuge used to start wars. Nuland would never have approved of the peace-oriented and independent Donald Trump. She has ties to Christopher Steele, who is famous for the hoax dossier. Steele’s firm allegedly sent her intelligence.

It looks like the FBI hid documents unnecessarily. Why? To make it more mysterious and let the anti-Trump gossip mill do the rest?

Special agent Pientka spied on Trump.

Consider how Christopher Steele lied.

We need these documents made public.


