People in church turn their backs on Michael Bloomberg

It isn’t likely that Michael Bloomberg will win over African Americans any time soon. He couldn’t even win the religious churchgoers over. Bloomberg showed up in church in Alabama today and congregants turned their backs on him.

One of the worst criticisms of him is his form of stop and frisk. It worked well under Rudy Giuliani but Bloomberg did step it up. He said he did that to save the lives of black young men, which it did. However, his language around the issue sounds racist. Throwing kids against the wall and sending all the police to black areas sounds offensive.

Watch:

Bloomberg went to a church this morning in Alabama and people in attendance turned their backs to him as he spoke. pic.twitter.com/LIX5QuhSel — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2020

HIS COMMENTS

Bloomberg is arrogant and elitist. It shows in a number of ways, but especially when it comes to minorities.

“You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed,” Bloomberg can be heard saying. “You want to spend the money on a lot of cops in the streets, put the cops where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods.”

“So, one of the unintended consequences is people say, ‘Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities.’ Yes, that is true. Why? Because we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods. Yes, that is true. Why did we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is,” Bloomberg says. “And the way you get the guns out of the kid’s hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them.”

“Ninety-five percent of murders, murderers and murder victims” are male minorities between 16 to 25, Bloomberg says.

This is actually not true — not in New York City, and not nationwide. In 2015, reportedly the same year as this recording of Bloomberg, black men committed 36% of murders, and were 52% of murder victims, according to FBI data cited by the National Criminal Justice Reference Service. White men were 30% of murderers and 43% of murder victims. According to FBI statistics from 2015, just under 16% of male murder victims were Latino or Hispanic and less than 10% of offenders were Latino or Hispanic, CNN reported.