People on terrorist watch list nabbed coming through our open border









People on the terrorist watch list have been nabbed trying to cross the border as part of the massive influx, congressional Republicans revealed during a trip to the border Monday, The Washington Times reports.

Agents have caught illegals from Yemen, Iran, and Sri Lanka amid the larger numbers of Haitians, Central Americans, and others.

“Individuals that they have on the watch list for terrorism are now starting to exploit the southern border,” Rep. John Katko of New York, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, said as he stood near a section of border wall in El Paso, Texas.

Are you 81 million who voted for this happy? Oh, wait you don’t believe anything that doesn’t come from the Left because it makes no sense that terrorists would pour in through our open borders (sarcasm).

Rep. Katko was part of a delegation of House Republicans, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, visiting the border.

Mr. McCarthy dubbed the situation “beyond a crisis.”

But, but Jen Psaki said there is no crisis, and then she announced FEMA was going to the border. You know, the Federal EMERGENCY Management Agency.

Record numbers of unaccompanied juvenile migrants are now mired in border holding cells, and the flow across the border is growing more intense.

Mr. Katko said Customs and Border Protection is shifting the money in its accounts and has taken some cash out of Border Patrol agents’ salaries and pensions. Unless Congress passes an emergency spending bill, he said, “I don’t know how we’re even going to pay these guys.”

He described the conditions in one of the detention facilities, where hundreds of people were being held.

“Not one of them has had a COVID test,” he said.

The Washington Times has reported that migrants who are eventually tested show infection rates as high as 25%.

Mr. McCarthy said one processing facility they visited had 120 Border Patrol agents working inside to care for the record number of people. That means they have been taken off the front lines, leaving holes in the country’s security.

THE TERRORISTS

Migrants from terrorism-connected countries are known in government-speak as “special interest aliens.”

Several smuggling operations specialize in bringing in illegals from terrorism-hotbed countries to South America and then helped them travel through Mexico and into the U.S.

Pelosi calls it a Republican “distraction,” and then she blamed the border surge on Donald Trump. It’s clearly the Biden policies at fault — he opened the border. The woman is evil. However, because our media is corrupt and lies, Democrats believe it’s Trump’s fault.

THE CHILDREN

Another problem involves the influx of children which is used by their parents to get them into the country. Children are being kept in cages and sleep on cement floors. They’re packed into tight spaces during COV. Despite all this, Biden will NOT close the border.

The Biden admin is now moving 3,000 of the children to cement floors in the Dallas Convention Center because they do not care about the kids. It’s about future votes and cheap labor. Our leaders are picking at our bones as they manage our decline.

