You won’t believe who determined our social distancing guidelines

Do you know who determined that a six feet social distance guideline was appropriate? Tucker Carlson shared the information last night.
It was a man who has been dead for 100 years.
Tucker began his monologue last night saying, “It’s not good for man to be alone.” That’s one of the very first observations in the book that forms the basis of Western civilization, and we’ve lived accordingly. Apart from the death penalty, the harshest things we do to criminals in this country include separating them from other people. Prisoners have chosen lethal injection over solitary confinement. That’s how badly human beings need to be close to one another.
“So when they told us to stay far apart from each other last spring in the name of public health, it was an enormous sacrifice, whether or not we understood it at the time. Because this was a trusting and law-abiding country, we obeyed that order. We barely grumbled about it. We assumed they knew best. ‘Stay six feet from each other.’ That was social distancing. It was the law and most of us followed that law.”
I practice anti-social distancing as I don’t want to be around liberals anyhow.
Comrade kommissar Fraudci (CCP) has reduced it down to three feet in the spirit of the unity.
You must wear a box of masks (hecho en China) in order to be safe, jawohl vee vill keep you safe!
I heard from Dr. Savage that a young skull full of mush (h/t-El Rushbo) student came up with it in order to impress her white male capitalist pig patriarchy father?
Maybe Tucker, or his team, should have done just a little more research. The policy of the CDC began under the Bush administration, in 2006. It was another case of using statistical models. It was all promulgated by a high school student. The question is; Who dusted off this policy and applied it to the nation as a whole.
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/12/11/06-0255_article
There were serious disagreements with enacting such policies. The application of such can also be applied to influenza also, according to that CDC report.
https://www.aier.org/article/the-2006-origins-of-the-lockdown-idea/?amp
The [Bush] administration ultimately sided with the proponents of social distancing and shutdowns — though their victory was little noticed outside of public health circles. Their policy would become the basis for government planning and would be used extensively in simulations used to prepare for pandemics, and in a limited way in 2009 during an outbreak of the influenza called H1N1. Then the coronavirus came, and the plan was put to work across the country for the first time.
It had been reported on in May of 2020. So, we have a disastrous policy that has wrecked the country from one end to another all because of a high school student and a computer model. Really Scientific isn’t it.
https://www.abqjournal.com/1450579/social-distancing-born-in-abq-teens-science-project.html
And now the rush to vaccines may do more harm than previously realized. Even though the covid-19 vaccine works, he says, it also causes vaccinated people to breed “super strains” of dangerous, mutant viruses which are immune to all the available vaccines. These super strains are then spread by those carriers, unleashing a second wave that threatens the entire human race, including young people who escaped the first wave. Unless the world halts mass vaccinations right now, this deadly second wave is likely to be unleashed, with absolutely devastating consequences caused by the vaccines themselves.”