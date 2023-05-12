Perp-Walking a Good Samaritan

Opinion from a lifelong New Yorker

Daniel Penny tried to protect passengers on a subway train in Manhattan, and the man threatening passengers died. Mr. Penny is now charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter. It’s unclear why the handcuffs were necessary or why he’s charged. We’ll have to see the evidence, but from the video, he wasn’t trying to kill him.

As a Marine, he could have killed him in seconds if that was his goal. The truth is his biggest crime is he’s white, and the disturbed, violent man who died is black, and New York is Soros territory. Before 42 arrests, the late Mr. Neely should have been helped or imprisoned.

However, Black Lives Matter, Soros-funded Alvin Bragg, and people like AOC run Manhattan now.

Mr. Penny is not likely a murderer or a vigilante, but he faces fifteen years in prison.

Alvin Bragg, who lets violent black criminals out of prison repeatedly, is the new sheriff in town.

It’s clearer now why people don’t help those in distress and just take videos. It’s often a matter of self-preservation.

The message is, don’t help anyone.

Handcuffed and Charged;

Daniel Penny in handcuffs on the way to court. DA Alvin Bragg is charging him with 2nd-degree involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in New York if convicted. pic.twitter.com/K1RqHpIRn1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 12, 2023

There is a two-tiered justice system in Manhattan. The courts have been corrupt for a very long time. Some judges have to be paid off. One friend lost all but one apartment building over a bogus case with a hooker. They saved one building by paying everyone off. I can’t say more than that.

Manhattan is over.

AJ Steel makes a good point in the tweet below, but most voters in New York stay home. They don’t even vote.

Mr. Steel writes, “Every day Black thugs in NY sell drugs, rob, rape, carjack, harass, beat up, and murder innocent folks and DA Alvin Bragg gives them a pass. For some strange reason he never gives a pass to Whites who dare defend themselves from those thugs. Yet Whites continue voting for him…”

Every day Black thugs in NY sell drugs, rob, rape, carjack, harass, beat up, and murder innocent folks and DA Alvin Bragg gives them a pass. For some strange reason he never gives a pass to Whites who dare defend themselves from those thugs. Yet Whites continue voting for him… pic.twitter.com/nEwVstt8Jg — AJ Steel Show (@ajsteelshow) May 12, 2023

The family wants blood and a big payday. It’s too bad they didn’t help Mr. Neely when he needed it.

"Mr. Neeley did not attack anyone. He did not touch anyone. He did not hit anyone. But he was choked to death." Jordan Neely's family lawyer speaks to reporters after Daniel Penny turned himself in to police to face a second degree manslaughter charge. pic.twitter.com/OpQsIOxKHv — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 12, 2023

Mr. Penny has a GiveSendGo fund and it will help pay legal expenses. The Left is angry about it.

