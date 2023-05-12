A Teen Migrant Died and Biden Laughs and Smirks

A 17-year-old boy named Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza has died in U.S. government custody after he traveled alone to the United States—another soul for Biden’s graveyard of migrants. The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown.

Enrique Reina, the Honduran secretary of foreign affairs, demands an “exhaustive investigation.”

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the death of a migrant in U.S. custody but did not reveal where the minor died.

A Honduras official said Angel was at a shelter in Safety Harbor, Florida.

The teen was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being found unconscious and was pronounced dead an hour later, shortly after 9 a.m., a source told CBS News. Espinoza was said to have been in custody for five days before his death.

Biden was asked about it today and smirked, then laughed. He might have been laughing at the reporters, but he doesn’t care about any migrant who dies. We’ve seen many deaths of people struggling to reach the USA. He doesn’t care about them, the country, or anything.

He continues with this lie about open borders being humane.

As reporters asked him about the teen’s death, he smirked and laughed.

President Biden doesn’t take questions from reporters after a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. One reporter is briefly heard asking about the migrant child who died in U.S. custody. pic.twitter.com/VjrQCWBNza — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2023

Biden’s Graveyard

After Espinoza’s death was reported, CBS News learned that a 4-year-old child from Honduras in HHS custody died in March after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest in Michigan. The child, whose death has not been previously reported, was “medically fragile,” HHS said in a notification to lawmakers at the time.

Add these two youngsters to Biden’s graveyard. Biden is the one who blamed Border Patrol and Donald Trump for a dead child in 2019. He said it was “unacceptable.”

“Over the last year, six children have tragically died in U.S. custody at the border. It’s unacceptable,” Biden said in 2019. “It’s not who we are. And silence is complicity. It’s on all of us to stand up and speak out. America is a nation of immigrants. We must guarantee everyone’s treated with dignity.”

Then he opens the border, and dead foreigners pile up, and he doesn’t care.

The HHS statement noted that the ORR’s Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children is “reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records” and said a medical examiner is conducting an investigation into the child’s death. The agency noted that children in ORR custody “have access to health care, legal services, translation services, and mental and behavioral health counselors and are able to connect with family through a phone call in a private area at a minimum of twice a week.”

All of this is the fault of the Biden Democrat regime. They invite people to come so they can eventually get their votes and the one-party state.

