Persecution of Officer Daniel Pantaleo

OP-ED

Eric Garner, a small-time criminal, was selling illegal cigarettes in front of a store five years ago and the owner asked the police to get rid of him. Garner was hurting the man’s business and it was illegal at the time to loiter. The 300-pound man refused to follow instructions for a long period of time as more and more officers came to support the first to arrive on the scene.

Officers used a legal hold to keep him down. Unfortunately, Mr. Garner had asthma and later died of a heart attack. The political coroner [not a doctor] said he died from the hold but the doctor said he had a heart attack, not from the hold.

After five years, the race-charged incident ended in the police not being indicted, but the mob demands retribution anyway. Officer Pantaleo is the human sacrifice they demand.

The race-baiting communist, Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, held a presser today after it became known that an administrative judge recommended the firing of Officer Pantaleo. Pantaleo was suspended.

A judge has recommended that the New York City police officer Pantaleo, who put Eric Garner in a hold in 2014, be fired from his position from the department.

Rosemarie Maldonado, a deputy police commissioner who oversees disciplinary hearings, reached her verdict after overseeing officer Daniel Pantaleo’s disciplinary trial earlier this year.

Maldonado had been tasked with deciding whether Pantaleo used a banned chokehold to take Garner to the ground during a tense confrontation on a Staten Island street.

It was clearly NOT a banned chokehold, which is why he was not indicted.

RACE-BAITING COMMIE DE BLASIO GAVE A BS PRESSER TO THE SOUND OF THE SCREAMING MOB

He called several cases “horrifying,” including this one, but not all of the cases were “horrifying.”

De Blasio is a virtue-signaling race-baiter who does not support police at all. He had no mitigating comments about the officers involved.

The final decision will be made by the police commissioner who does NOT support the police. Hopefully, this can go to a higher court.

De Blasio only cares about Eric Garner who acted badly and couldn’t care less about the officers who have also suffered for five years.

This is why police allow themselves to be drowned in buckets of water that could be acid next time.