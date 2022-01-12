About That McCabe Terror Lecture — It was Given to Kids

Evita Duffy is a University of Chicago graduate, founder of ThinkerChicago, and contributor to The Federalist. She authored a very important and informative piece about what Andrew McCabe is doing in his spare time . And he is also likely being paid handsomely to do it.

Ms. Duffy responded to the comments by disgraced former FBI agent Andrew McCabe on Fox Primetime.

Currently, McCabe is being remade into the opposite of the scoundrel he actually is.

He appeared at the University of Chicago to speak to children in middle and high school about conservatives as domestic terrorists. He actually wants the mainstream surveilled.

Disgraced FBI No. 2 Andrew McCabe came to the University of Chicago to teach college kids why the feds need to weaponize their power against “mainstream” conservatives. My reaction below👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/qBJfAQRegt — Evita Duffy (@evitaduffy_1) January 12, 2022

What He Said

During his indoctrination session, McCabe seemingly compared conservatives with ISIS. As a result, he wants the FBI to spy on the mainstream, including parents at school board meetings. He’s fairly confident they are already doing it.

“I’m fairly confident,” McCabe said, “[that] the FBI [and other agencies] have reallocated resources and repositioned some of their counterterrorism focus to increase their focus on right-wing extremism and domestic violent extremists. And I think that’s obviously a good idea.”

McCabe stated that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FBI need to stop merely focusing on the “fringes of the right-wing movement,” he said. To “catch this threat” of the “right,” they need to look at the mainstream.

“Are you going to catch this threat if your focus is only on the traditional, right-wing extremist, those groups that we know about, the quote-unquote, fringes of the right-wing movement?” asked McCabe. “And I think the answer to that is no.”

“It’s entirely possible that when the intelligence community and the law enforcement community looks out across this mainstream,” McCabe continued, “they didn’t assume [on January 6] that that group of people — business owners, white people from the suburbs, educated, employed — presented a threat of violence, and now we know very clearly that they do.”

It Is Happening!

The DoJ formed a domestic terrorism unit to spy and capture using vague and ambiguous definitions of “domestic terrorism.” Since ISIS would be on that hit list, we can guess that conservatives are too.

