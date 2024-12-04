Two More DJT Nominations: Secretar of the Army, Special Envoy to the ME

Two more nominees, one for Secretary of the Army and one for special envoy to the Middle East.

Daniel P. Driscoll

Daniel P. Driscoll from North Carolina Will serve as Secretary of the Army. As a former Soldier, Investor, and Political Advisor, Dan brings a powerful combination of experiences do serve as a disruptor and a change agent.

Dan will be a fearless and relentless fighter… pic.twitter.com/7CpUhiJu1V — ChristCenteredPolitics (@Cara78603955) December 4, 2024

Here he is, a warrior:

President-elect Donald J. Trump designated Army combat veteran Daniel P. Driscoll to be his Army Secretary. Here is Driscoll, serving in Iraq with @10MTNDIV wishing his folks in Boone, N.C., “Happy Holidays.” pic.twitter.com/Q3jTpMHHop — Army Reserve Medical Command (@ARMEDCOM1) December 4, 2024

Pat Harrigan, a Republican candidate for Congress wrote the following:

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to my good friend, Dan Driscoll, on being nominated by President Trump to serve as Secretary of the Army. Dan is a true patriot and leader whose dedication to our country has been unwavering.

“For those who may not know, Dan brings an impressive background to this critical role. A graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, he joined the U.S. Army and completed Ranger School before serving as a Cavalry Scout Platoon Leader with the 10th Mountain Division in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. After his service, Dan pursued higher education at Yale Law School on the Post-9/11 GI Bill and has since worked in venture capital, private equity, and most recently, as Senior Advisor to Vice President-Elect JD Vance.

“Originally from Boone, North Carolina, Dan embodies the values of service and sacrifice. He and his wife, Dr. Cassie Driscoll, along with their two children, represent the very best of our great state.

“Thank you, Dan, for your continued friendship and your unwavering commitment to making America stronger. I’m excited to see the incredible things you will accomplish as Secretary of the Army for the betterment of our Soldiers and our nation.”

Steve Witkoff

Mr. Witkoff earned a JD from Hofstra University. He founded Stellar Management and has a huge portfolio. He is co-chair of DJT’s inaugural committee.

JUST IN: President Trump has appointed Steve Witkoff to be Special Envoy to the Middle East! Congratulations to Steve Witkoff! A wonderful person and a loyal friend to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/sf0yoHqq5L — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 12, 2024

