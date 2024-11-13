Pete Hegseth Was Named Secretary of Defense

M DOWLING
Pete Hegseth will become the Secretary of Defense. He is a fighter for the military and has served in combat in GITMO, Afghanistan, and Iraq. He is a loyalist and America First.

He graduated from Princeton University and holds a graduate degree from Harvard University.

There is no doubt he will work to make our military the best in the world again. You won’t hear much about pronouns.


