Pete Hegseth Was Named Secretary of Defense

Pete Hegseth will become the Secretary of Defense. He is a fighter for the military and has served in combat in GITMO, Afghanistan, and Iraq. He is a loyalist and America First.
He graduated from Princeton University and holds a graduate degree from Harvard University.
There is no doubt he will work to make our military the best in the world again. You won’t hear much about pronouns.
STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP
Congratulations, @PeteHegseth! pic.twitter.com/KUDTTe1vUn
— Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) November 13, 2024
