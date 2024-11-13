Vivek and Elon Will Run the Department of Government Efficiency

Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk will run the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. This government is so novel that it’s shocking. They are serious about reforming it.

We are all used to the government running a certain way, and familiarity is comfortable. We elect representatives who make promises but don’t follow through, and the government grows larger. This isn’t that.

This needs to be done. We were on the brink of going down a path from which there would be no return.

Trump in a statement said the two “will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies – Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement.”

In his own statement, Musk said the new agency “will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!”

The department’s acronym, DOGE, is also a dog meme that inspired Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke and is credited with being the first meme coin.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email