Three Men Under Consideration to Head Up the Secret Service

Susan Crabtree reports that Sean Curran, a longtime agent on Trump’s protective detail, is under consideration to become the Secret Service Director. Mr. Curran is in the iconic photo of Trump with his fist in the air after being shot in Butler, Pennsylvania. He is to the right in the photo pictured below.

Curran is responsible for getting added staff to protect President Trump.

Also under consideration is former Fox host and now podcaster Dan Bongino. He was a Secret Service agent for eleven years. He has been very critical of the agency administration in recent years.

Tom Armas is being considered. He is a former agent and US Marine.

They need to take the Secret Service out of the Department of Homeland Security. DHE is much too large. And to think Mayorkas is in charge of all that is alarming.

‼️ EXCLUSIVE to @RCPolitics: Sources in the Secret Service community tell me that Sean Curran, who has been close to Trump for years and led his detail during the campaign, is a leading candidate for Secret Service director.

Watch Dan Bongino and Tom Armas in the video:

