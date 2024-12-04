Pete Hegseth’s Moving & Brilliant Interview with Megyn Kelly

Pete Hegseth told Megyn Kelly during an interview on her show today that Donald Trump told him he was “the man for the moment ” and had his back. Donald Trump said he, Hegseth, would represent the fighting men. That has not been the case. Donald Trump wants a warfighter who will clean the house of wokeism and climate garbage, and foc us on a strong military.

Hegseth said the Armed Forces Committee deeply cares about the military, and he thinks they will support him.

His mother’s appearance on Fox, shown partly in the first clip, is great.

Hegseth said the crazy gossip about him is unsourced and anonymous. Megyn Kelly asked if he was being Kavanaugh’d. He said the media is blowing up tiny truths and ignoring the legions he served with, and others closest to him talk about his character and the man he is today. Hegseth said it’s the art of the smear. Some of the anonymous accusers are people who were fired and disgruntled.

Pete said the military men and women on the ground want him since the soldiers have never had anyone to represent them.

He said he does not have a drinking problem. He found salvation with his wife and God. He is not the person he was ten or fifteen years ago and wants to help these soldiers returning from war.

Hegseth said he is the person for the job.

“It’s our time to stand up and tell the truth. He knows that. He supports me…He said ‘you go and meet those senators and I’ve got your back.'”@PeteHegseth talks exclusively with @MegynKelly, on Trump, and why he’s speaking out now. Watch and subscribe:https://t.co/YJPxz5Gu8d pic.twitter.com/2fMLuedzwP — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) December 4, 2024

HE FOUND JEN AND GOD

In this clip, he addresses the ridiculous rape accusation and all the accusations. Kelly said everyone reporting the allegations is anonymous. People on his side are going public, including Medal of Honor winners, Dan Bongino, Will Cain, and many others.

Kelly addressed his serial cheating. Hegseth said it was a true characterization of him, but God and his wife Jen have changed him. He talked about his background and his pastor.

He regrets the man he was and is grateful for God’s grace. He asked, can people who make mistakes not step up if they have made mistakes? Can you never be forgiven?

Hegseth talked about God, daily prayer time, and reading the Bible.

