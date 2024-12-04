This Is Why Tom Homan Fights So Hard

The reason why Tom Homan wants to fight so hard because he is sick of death and children who are sexually assaulted.

Border Czar Tom Homan said “I’m tired of children dying on that border. I’m tired of children being sexually assaulted by some animals in these cartels. …That’s why I fight so hard.”

“I’m also tired of 300,000 children that were released into this country by this administration that they lost track of.”

“One of the things Trump committed to, is we’re going to try to find these kids. Some of them would be in human trafficking, some are being forced labor, some are being forced s*x slavery. We got to rescue these kids and get them back to their families.”

“That’s why I fight so hard. It’s about children. It’s about death on that border.”

Tom Homan delivers powerful, heartfelt remarks about his duty to protect and save children: “I’m tired of children dying on that border….that’s why I fight so hard.” Amen. “I’m also tired of 300,000 children that were released into this country by this administration that… pic.twitter.com/pr82Chx4iT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2024

Via Western Lensman

Colorado Rep Scott Bottoms Confirms People Are Buying 1-5 Year Old Children For Sexhttps://t.co/8rQcYTejZt pic.twitter.com/kmDtimLJTV — “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) November 12, 2024

This Is What Child Trafficking Is

Warning Graphic Video

CHILD TRAFFICKING CAUGHT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

(not recent)

THIS IS SICKENING..LOOK AT KIDS ON THE GROUND AND THE ONE TIED UP ON THE RIGHT..HUMANS [CHILDREN] BEING SOLD

