Pelosi Meets to Stop the GOP; Newsom Plans 4 Years of Lawfare

Nancy Pelosi is meeting with House Democrats to find a way to stop Republicans from taking the House. She is not simply waiting for the election results, which leans Republican. Most of the seats that are up are in Commiefornia with a crazy system of voting.

In March 2021, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tried to steal a GOP House seat won by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks with six votes.

There was a recount, and then the election was certified.

Democratic challenger Rita Hart didn’t go to court over the 20 votes. She thought some would go to her. Instead, she ran to Pelosi to fight for her to win the seat.

It backfired badly, and Rita Hart withdrew her challenge.

Pelosi claimed she could seat or unseat any member, voters be damned.

In 2020, Pelosi tried to keep Republicans from filling Justice Bader-Ginsburg’s seat.

Newsom Will Rely on Lawfare

Governor Newsom is meeting with the legislature to discuss keeping President Trump from implementing his agenda, which he claims is abortion. He is also concerned about the environment and immigration, but he subscribes to the most radical approaches. Newsom supports open borders and amnesty.

Newsom plans to fund state litigation around Trump administration actions that might impact civil liberties, reproductive rights, immigrant protections, and climate action in the state.

“The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle,” Mr. Newsom said in a statement. “California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond.”

Throughout the four years that Mr. Trump was previously in office, California sued his administration more than 120 times. The lawsuits have a way of affecting the entire nation so they will have to be addressed with the utmost seriousness. In other words, he will focus on lawfare to stop him. Eric Holder and the rest of the Obama and Clinton contingent will be involved in these lawsuits. Newsom plans to keep the border open. California is quickly becoming a foreign country.