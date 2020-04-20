Petty criminal Michael Cohen to publish vile anti-Trump book by November

Small-time criminal Michael Cohen, who lied to the FBI and Congress, is out of prison and writing a tell-all book as Trump’s ‘fixer.’ It will be out in time for the November election.

He started writing it in prison.

Actor and Trump-hating comedian Tom Arnold told the Daily Beast that he’s been in regular contact with Cohen, who told him the book would take no prisoners.

“It’s like Jaws — you don’t see Jaws very much, but you hear the music, and for Trump he knows Michael is coming and Trump better hear the Jaws music,” Arnold told the media outlet.

“He told me he’s been writing a book and he’s pissed. He told me he is going to spill the beans. What has he got to lose now?,” Arnold said.

Cohen was released from the upstate Otisville federal prison last week over concerns about coronavirus and will be quarantined for 14 days before being reunited with his family.

He will serve the remainder of his three-year sentence at home.

At first, the lying dirtbag pitched a positive book about the President and his family. Saying vile things must have brought him more money.