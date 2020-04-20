Small business rescue package grows with pork

The House and Senate are finally nearing a deal to fund the Payroll Protection Program after Pelosi and Senate Democrats have held up funding the program for a couple of weeks.

Fox is told that Republicans are becoming increasingly unwilling to approve more massive tranches of money for the pandemic. And, if there’s no consensus, there may not be much else on which for members to vote for a while.

Republicans wanted a clean vote on this bill as with the past bills, but Democrats insist on pork. Republicans have to cave since Pelosi has the House and the media. She holds the purse strings and has a huge podium — the entire [dishonest, far-left] mainstream media.

As long as we have a far-left media, Republicans can’t fight Nancy Pelosi while she is Speaker and she knows it.

Democrats now want rescue funds for the failing corrupt media. We don’t know where things stand with the corrupt balloting issues.

So far, there is an agreement of $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (small business loans). On top of that, there is a separate provision worth $60 billion ($50 billion in loans, $10 billion in grants) for economic disaster loans.

There is another $75 billion for hospitals but we have no idea how they will use it.

Another $25 billion is set aside for testing.

The total of the package would be north of $470 billion.

That is all we know.

Chad Pergram has been tweeting the contents of the bill so far:

1) Negotiators from the House, Senate and White House are close to finalizing an accord on the “phase 3.5” response to the coronavirus pandemic. The hope is finalize the package later today or perhaps early tomorrow. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2020

2) Here are the specifics: $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (small business loans).

On top of that, there is a separate provision worth $60 billion ($50 billion in loans, $10 billion in grants) for economic disaster loans. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2020

3) Then, other items. $75 billion for hospitals.

3) Then, other items. $75 billion for hospitals.

$25 billion for testing

The total of the package would be north of $470 billion. The measure would not include money for state and local governments "nor the Kennedy Center," said one source. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2020

4) However, the sides are still negotiating over state-driven approaches for testing. So far, there are hot specific strings as to how hospitals would use the money. Now, how do they get this through Congress? — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2020

5) The Senate is scheduled for a brief pro forma session today at 2 pm et. Expect no action today. But… What’s likely is that the Senate will protectively put itself into a posture to have ANOTHER session tomorrow, probably in the afternoon. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2020

6) If the accord comes together, the Senate would then move the measure tomorrow – with a skeleton crew on hand – likely by unanimous consent. That means no other senator present in the chamber objects. Then, the bill moves to the House, possibly Wednesday or Thursday. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2020

7) The office of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) signaled yesterday that House members may should be ready to come back Wednesday. Hoyer’s office also indicated they could take a “roll call vote.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2020

9) It’s possible the House Rules Committee may have to meet Wednesday or later in the week to prep the House to handle the measure sent over from the Senate. The Rules Committee is prepared to meet in a larger space if necessary. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2020

11) The House may need the Rules Committee to swing into action on other items. More on that in a moment. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 20, 2020

There is more, but basically, we will likely only see large members of Congress on The Hill when a major vote is scheduled. They know the optics are bad.

This huge thing being passed brings us to over 27 trillion dollars in debt. It’s very dangerous, especially as oil continues to crash and our economy is in total lockdown.