Petty despot Dr. Fauci says ‘enough is enough’

















Who is Dr. Anthony Fauci to decide ‘enough is enough’ as far as vaccination is concerned? He is predicting a flood of vaccine mandates now that the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine.

“As soon as the Food and Drug Administration issues a full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, there will be ‘a flood’ of vaccine mandates at businesses and schools across the nation,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA Today’s editorial board earlier this month.

“Mandates aren’t going to happen at the federal level, but vaccine approval will embolden many groups,” he promised.

Do you remember voting for Fauci? He’s a bureaucratic tyrant telling the nation what to do while ignoring science again and again.

Why does he have any credibility? He has been wrong about everything.

We all know why the FDA rushed the approval of the Pfizer vaccine and they will do the same with the booster. It’s more about control than health.

Two years of ineffective Covid responses and no one is going to question the CDC or Fauci’s competency?https://t.co/vVlfZuijZR — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 24, 2021

Of course, he is ignoring science.

This literally contradicts science. This is all about control and has nothing to do with slowing the spread of a virus. In a normal world Fauci would be fired and shamed. https://t.co/wZAHGUHblC — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 24, 2021

