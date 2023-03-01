Pfizer/BioNTech Requests OK for Emergency Use COVID Booster for Toddlers

Pfizer/BioNTech applied for emergency use authorization of their Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. It is yet another booster dose for children aged six months through four years, the companies said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The U.S. health regulator currently authorizes the Omicron-adapted vaccine as the third dose of the country’s three-dose primary course of vaccination for children in this age group.

This is meant to complete the series for children, Reuters reports. They are supposed to take the original vaccine or two doses of their original and one dose of the adapted vaccine. That makes them eligible to receive the booster dose only two months after completing their primary series.

They can get a booster after two months?

The companies plan to also submit applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other global regulatory authorities to extend the marketing authorization of the Omicron-adapted vaccine to include its use in children under five years as both the primary course of vaccination and booster dose.

Last week, the companies also filed an application to the FDA for a full approval of their Omicron-adapted COVID vaccine as a primary course and a booster dose for individuals 12 years of age and above.

We don’t know what this does to children, and they really aren’t dying from COVID-19. The cost-benefit analysis doesn’t warrant these frequent shots. Some doctors believe the shots should be stopped over cardiac problems associated with the vaccine.

One study has found that the mRNA Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna contain billions of particles of self-replicating DNA that can turn human cells into permanent factories for the COVID-19 spike protein. We don’t know what those spike proteins are doing, but changing DNA is bad.

The California Supreme Court ruled that school districts cannot mandate mRNA vaccines. That’s one for parents and a blow to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

There is no widespread outbreak of COVID and someone needs to look at the need. Also, when does the emergency use end and Pfizer-BioNTech become responsible for any damage their vaccine might do?

