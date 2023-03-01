Hundreds of NYC Black Lives Matter ‘Protesters’ Win $21,500 each in Lawsuit

New York City will pay 300 Black Lives Matter protesters $21,500 EACH after the ‘protesters’ were reportedly wrongly boxed in (kettled), zip-tied, and hit with batons and pepper spray during the 2020 Bronx demonstration in riot-hit city days after George Floyd’s murder. This might be true, but ‘protests’ became violent night after night.

Protesters took to the streets following the police-involved killing in Minneapolis. They threw bottles at police, were verbally abusive, set fires, and looted stores, and it went on for months.

The Allegations

Officers wielding batons restrained hundreds for violating a citywide curfew.

If the settlement is approved, it would be among the highest ever awarded per person in a class action case for mass arrests.

This lawsuit could cost the city $4 to $6 million and another $2.5 million for their lawyers.

The suit said the police acted on orders from Mayor de Blasio, who said they came with weapons and gasoline. It stated that they were pushed into an advancing group of bike cops while officers threw bikes at them.

This is the video. “Fire to Property.” If mobs demands r not met, “next stop will be the diamond district.” “Thanks to Trump gasoline is cheap.” This is outrageous. Wake up!!! pic.twitter.com/GlfDQg4Lj7 — Politisourced (@Politisourced) June 6, 2020

Police allegedly “indiscriminately struck protesters with batons, threw them to the ground, and sprayed them with a chemical agent.”

A video posted by Human Rights Watch showed police body-slammed a woman to the ground and surrounded protesters with their batons before striking those on the outskirts.

Together, they tried to “suppress the protests with well-orchestrated operations corralling and violently arresting the protesters,” the suit claims.

“Many protesters were left injured and bleeding. Some protesters fainted or lost consciousness and went into convulsions.”

By doing so, the lawsuit alleged, the NYPD violated the protesters’ First Amendment right to freedom of expression and their Fourteenth Amendment rights to equal protection of the laws.

New York City, 2020

We can’t say if they were mistreated, and not saying they weren’t, but, in general, these communist groups are great at propaganda and staging fake abuse. And they were often violent. For at least seven months, the city was Hellish. Also, BLM is anti-police.

In general, Black Lives Matter is a violent, Marxist organization. They were very violent during the George Floyd riots. The City was a disaster. The rioters never rarely paid the price.

In The Bronx — which saw fires in the street and mass looting in June 2020 — more than 60 percent of arrestees have had charges dropped, according to the investigation by NBC New York.

We had lawyers throw a Molotov Cocktail in a police van with police in it. The riots were very violent. These weren’t protests.

