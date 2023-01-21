Pfizer CEO Wouldn’t Answer One Question About His Shots

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, would not answer any unscripted questions about his company’s perfectly safe and effective ‘vaccine’. He showed up at the World Economic Forum of billionaire kooks in Davos. Bourla did answer scripted questions with rehearsed answers, but not the challenging ones from Rebel News.

The situation is farcical!

Bourla was asked 29 questions, and he left them unanswered. The unscripted questions, which we got from Rebel News, include:

When did you know the vaccines didn’t stop transmission? How long did you know that without saying it publicly? Why did you keep it secret?

You said it (the vaccine) was 100% effective, then 90%, then 80%, then 70%.. but we now know the vaccines do not stop transmission. Why did you keep that a secret?

Is it time to apologize to the world, sir? And give refunds to countries that poured all their money into a vaccine that doesn’t work? Your ineffective vaccine?

You’re not ashamed of what you’ve done in the last couple of years?

What do you think about on your yacht sir? What do you think about on your private jet?

Are you worried about product liability? Are you worried about Myocarditis?

What about the sudden deaths?

What do you have to say about young men dropping dead of heart attacks every day?

How much money have you personally made off the vaccine?

Who did you meet with here (Davos) in secret? Will you disclose who you met with?

Who did you pay commissions to? In the past, Pfizer paid $2.3 billion dollars of fines for deceptive marketing. Have you engaged in that same conduct again?

I bet you could have answered those questions – unscripted. Why didn’t he dispel all the conspiracy theories about his really, really safe and effective vaccine? Admittedly, the questions were aggressive, but this was his chance! Besides, the situation is deadly serious.

🚨WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant and I spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today. We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask. Full story: https://t.co/wHl204orrX SUPPORT: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/c3STW8EGH3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 18, 2023

