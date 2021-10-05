Soros’s illegal alien army continues to harass Senator Sinema

















We can’t allow radicals to harass elected officials of any party. It’s a typical radical leftist tactic aimed at bullying and threatening the official so they vote the way they want. It’s a third world tactic.

Progressive billionaire George Soros is bankrolling the left-wing activist group whose members accosted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) in a bathroom over the weekend.

Activists with Living United for Change in Arizona filmed Sinema while she was teaching at Arizona State University on Saturday after she refused to meet with the organization to discuss her opposition to a $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” spending bill.

Soros’s Open Society Foundation is Living United’s biggest donor. The group gave $1.5 million to Living United in 2019 and $250,000 in 2017, according to the philanthropy’s grants database. Living United reported around $1.7 million in revenue in 2019 and $328,000 in 2017, Free Beacon reports.

There are quite a few of these groups. In San Francisco, the Movement for Citizenship for All (Papeles Para Todos) and the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All arrange illegal alien protests.

In Milwaukee, it’s Voces de la Frontera, called by The Nation magazine the “most valuable grassroots organization in the U.S.”They’re illegal alien bullies.

HARASSING ELECTED OFFICIALS

We are not getting their best. Radicalized illegals recently followed Senator Sinema into a bathroom to demand citizenship. It’s illegal to film someone in a bathroom in Arizona and the perp could go to jail.

These people are in a far-left group funded by George Soros and his son.

The $3.5T bill included amnesty and a path to citizenship originally but the Senate Parliamentarian rejected it since this is a Reconciliation bill. Reconciliation circumvents the 60 vote requirement and only requires a simple majority to pass. However, Reconciliation can not change public policy.

One harassed her on a flight.

An activist advocating for illegal foreign nationals in the US confronts Sen. @kyrstensinema on a flight. She records the encounter in a selfie video: pic.twitter.com/71UXWVpDwY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 4, 2021

The same group also showed up outside her home:

The same group of illegal aliens who accosted Sinema at ASU protested outside her home last night. pic.twitter.com/a7F0aRPWBW — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 4, 2021

