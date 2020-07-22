Portland rioters may have permanently blinded 3 federal officers

At least three federal officers may not regain their eyesight after lasers were shone in their eyes by Portland rioters who were also throwing fireworks at a federal courthouse, Fox News reports.

A crowd of more than 1,000 rioters surrounded the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and began removing plywood coverings before attempting to throw objects, some incendiary, through the windows at federal officers inside.

They also vandalized the building with spray paint, blocked roads, and set fires.

BLINDING LASERS

“When officers responded to put out these fires, glass bottles were thrown and lasers – which can cause permanent blindness – were shined in their eyes,” Deputy Director of Operations Richard Cline said. “We have three officers who currently have eye injuries and they may not recover sight in those eyes from those laser attacks.”

Red, green, and purple lasers were aimed by rioters at federal officers through the courthouse doors while another group used a strobe light on the building. The rioters threw a commercial-grade mortar firework was fired in the area.

They will start taking names off officers’ uniforms, and they will provide special glasses.

Democrats strongly support these radicals.

WATCH THESE VIDEOS AND TELL ME HOW DEMOCRATS CAN TAKE THEIR SIDES:

Rioters in Portland last night looted a jewelry store and set fire to the outside of H&M after attacking the federal courthouse: #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/tYllmQleO9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

Antifa and BLM rioters trash the Portland federal courthouse and set the front of the building on fire. pic.twitter.com/UOW07pDZiH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

Scenes of chaos as federal law enforcement push antifa rioters away from the courthouse. It looks like Portland Police are not assisting at all tonight per city’s instructions. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ZcOnpesrwk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

A federal officer making an arrest at the Portland federal courthouse was swarmed & attacked. The suspect gets away. Antifa accounts are praising this and encourage others to do the same. pic.twitter.com/Wd3YLosyRN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

Rioters are trying to face off with federal law enforcement. They have a line formation with shields and are moving on command. Note the communist symbol. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/z3kFeCi8ZP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

Rioters were successful in tearing off part of the protective barrier of the Portland federal courthouse. They then try to shatter the glass so that they can start a fire inside. They had some success doing that two weeks ago. Video by @NancyRomm. #antifa pic.twitter.com/KpcNi7mp0S — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

Some of the “moms” lauded in the media joined in on trying to break into the Portland federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots #PortlandMoms #antifa pic.twitter.com/GdaIj0NzB7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020