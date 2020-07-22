Portland rioters may have permanently blinded 3 federal officers

At least three federal officers may not regain their eyesight after lasers were shone in their eyes by Portland rioters who were also throwing fireworks at a federal courthouse, Fox News reports.
A crowd of more than 1,000 rioters surrounded the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and began removing plywood coverings before attempting to throw objects, some incendiary, through the windows at federal officers inside.
They also vandalized the building with spray paint, blocked roads, and set fires.
BLINDING LASERS
“When officers responded to put out these fires, glass bottles were thrown and lasers – which can cause permanent blindness – were shined in their eyes,” Deputy Director of Operations Richard Cline said. “We have three officers who currently have eye injuries and they may not recover sight in those eyes from those laser attacks.”
Red, green, and purple lasers were aimed by rioters at federal officers through the courthouse doors while another group used a strobe light on the building. The rioters threw a commercial-grade mortar firework was fired in the area.
They will start taking names off officers’ uniforms, and they will provide special glasses.
Democrats strongly support these radicals.
WATCH THESE VIDEOS AND TELL ME HOW DEMOCRATS CAN TAKE THEIR SIDES:
Rioters in Portland last night looted a jewelry store and set fire to the outside of H&M after attacking the federal courthouse: #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/tYllmQleO9
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020
Antifa and BLM rioters trash the Portland federal courthouse and set the front of the building on fire. pic.twitter.com/UOW07pDZiH
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020
Scenes of chaos as federal law enforcement push antifa rioters away from the courthouse. It looks like Portland Police are not assisting at all tonight per city’s instructions. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ZcOnpesrwk
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020
A federal officer making an arrest at the Portland federal courthouse was swarmed & attacked. The suspect gets away. Antifa accounts are praising this and encourage others to do the same. pic.twitter.com/Wd3YLosyRN
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020
Rioters are trying to face off with federal law enforcement. They have a line formation with shields and are moving on command. Note the communist symbol. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/z3kFeCi8ZP
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020
Rioters were successful in tearing off part of the protective barrier of the Portland federal courthouse. They then try to shatter the glass so that they can start a fire inside. They had some success doing that two weeks ago. Video by @NancyRomm. #antifa pic.twitter.com/KpcNi7mp0S
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020
Some of the “moms” lauded in the media joined in on trying to break into the Portland federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots #PortlandMoms #antifa pic.twitter.com/GdaIj0NzB7
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020
These are the hardcore Democrat base aligned with Socialists and Communists.
These lasers need to be defined in Federal statutes and make it a Federal crime. When looking at lasers for model building I happened across a video that a person didn’t use precautions and “burned” a hole in his eye. He had a small round hole in his pupil. At that time I decided not to use lasers but later on decided to use them since they are fixed and pointed downward. In order to be visible, especially in the daytime, I purchased 2W lasers. Upon testing I found they can burn through cardboard and also burn plywood. These are 2 Watt lasers mind you and the ones being using in Portland appear to be FIVE WATT lasers. At that power level I’m not certain glasses will provide enough protection. They are not expected to allow pointing directly into one’s eye. Those officers Need to sue the city for damages since the leaders Have allowed this to continue and do Not provide sufficient police support.
Here you go again Greg….”….need to sue….”. Line the pockets of your brother “officers-of-the-court”.
You sure love those ambulance chasers, eh ? How about identifying the perps and terminate them with prejudice ! Instead, your ilk continually implores the justus system on the backs of taxpayers. Lawyers, a scourge upon mankind.
True justice would be terminating the perps. However, like the neocon you are, you blame the scum of city government for the wounds to the federal agents. You omit any blame and responsibility for the attack upon and wounding of three citizens, by domestic communists !
You and your type, excusing the guilty, are responsible for the impending destruction of what is left of FUSA. Then again, it’s all about the Benjamins, correct Greg ?
“First, let’s kill all the lawyers.” – William Shakespeare
Hey Fox, show these videos, you complicit bastards. There’s a Lot more than “moms” and “tear gas”.