Photo of 2 tiny girls tossed over a wall by criminals, sent by their worthless parents









Greg Abbott was at the border yesterday and said it has become open season for smugglers of people and drugs. The little girls dropped over a wall is only one small snapshot.

Two little girls were dropped over a 14-foot wall by a smuggler, and most people by now have gotten to see the video of the horror. The parents who sent them should be arrested and jailed for sending them with criminals.

Fox News’s Peter Doocy questioned SPOX Jen Psaki about it. She diverted and digressed. Her answer was the usual talking point.

She doesn’t care at all about these babies.

Chavez said the little girls were left “miles from the nearest residence.” They were picked up by agents after they were spotted via surveillance technology.

We keep hearing the parents are just desperate — poor parents. That’s bull. What charges would you face if you had criminals take your 3 and 5 year old across the country and then toss them over a 14-foot wall?

Fox’s Peter Doocy repeatedly presses Jen Psaki about what the administration will do on border security in light of the horrifying video of toddlers being tossed over a wall and left in the desert by smugglers. Psaki declines to say they’ll do more, just smugglers are bad. pic.twitter.com/VpfZ3bQQmW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 1, 2021

Fox News obtained a photo of the two little children. Fortunately, they look okay, but who knows what it did to them emotionally.

The photo shows El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez giving the girls a snack inside the El Paso processing center. The 5-year-old and 3-year-old had been rescued in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, after smugglers dropped them down the barrier and tossed belongings after them.

“When I visited with these little girls, they were so loving and so talkative, some of them were asking the names of all the agents that were there around them, and they even said they were a little hungry,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez recalled. “So I helped them peel a banana and open a juice box and just talked to them. You know, children are just so resilient and I’m so grateful that they’re not severely injured or [have] broken limbs or anything like that.”

