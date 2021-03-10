Piers Morgan under investigation for insulting Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan fiercely defended the Royal Family and harshly criticized Meghan Markle, saying on ‘Good Morning Britain,’ “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said. Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

He wrote a column criticizing her and tweeted madly.

Harry and Meghan had torched the Royal Family during an Oprah interview while Prince Phillip lay near death in a London hospital. They called the family racists who didn’t care that she was [allegedly] suicidal.

Ben Shapiro commented on Twitter: Imagine being Prince Philip: fighting Nazis, helping preside over the UK during the Cold War and the economic struggles of the 1970s, and now watching your spoiled grandson basically call the institution to which you have silently devoted your life a vile repository of bigotry.

Morgan was blasted for it on social media and responded by saying, “…just another reminder that anyone who criticizes Meghan Markle is automatically deemed a racist bully.”

He walked off the set during the broadcast, returned, and then walked off for good. ‘Good Morning Britain’ said it was his decision. It was. He wouldn’t apologize. Markle got him fired basically. We talk about that in the next article.

By Tuesday, he had tamped down his comments but said he still has concerns about her “veracity.” He added it was “not for me to question if she felt suicidal.”

There were 41,000 complaints from the cancel culture to Ofcom, a government-approved regulatory and competition authority that controls free speech in Britain. It is state media over there, and they don’t have the 1st Amendment.

Even Jake Tapper gets it [although he is in bed with the Democrats]:

Meghan Kelly also defended him:

