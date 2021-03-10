Piers Morgan under investigation for insulting Meghan Markle









Piers Morgan fiercely defended the Royal Family and harshly criticized Meghan Markle, saying on ‘Good Morning Britain,’ “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said. Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

He wrote a column criticizing her and tweeted madly.

Harry and Meghan had torched the Royal Family during an Oprah interview while Prince Phillip lay near death in a London hospital. They called the family racists who didn’t care that she was [allegedly] suicidal.

Ben Shapiro commented on Twitter: Imagine being Prince Philip: fighting Nazis, helping preside over the UK during the Cold War and the economic struggles of the 1970s, and now watching your spoiled grandson basically call the institution to which you have silently devoted your life a vile repository of bigotry.

Morgan was blasted for it on social media and responded by saying, “…just another reminder that anyone who criticizes Meghan Markle is automatically deemed a racist bully.”

He walked off the set during the broadcast, returned, and then walked off for good. ‘Good Morning Britain’ said it was his decision. It was. He wouldn’t apologize. Markle got him fired basically. We talk about that in the next article.

By Tuesday, he had tamped down his comments but said he still has concerns about her “veracity.” He added it was “not for me to question if she felt suicidal.”

What I said on air today with regard to mental illness and suicide.

Cc @MindCharity 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/2tIDQLBeO2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

There were 41,000 complaints from the cancel culture to Ofcom, a government-approved regulatory and competition authority that controls free speech in Britain. It is state media over there, and they don’t have the 1st Amendment.

On this occasion I completely agree with Piers Morgan. Cancel culture and the woke mob are killing free speech. pic.twitter.com/x2uB8dPAVF — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 10, 2021

Even Jake Tapper gets it [although he is in bed with the Democrats]:

This is what happens when you live in a country where there is no First amendment. Insanity: Variety: ‘U.K. media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after more than 41,000 people complained about Piers Morgan’s comments on Meghan Markle.’ https://t.co/RtR2mndKdb — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2021

Meghan Kelly also defended him:

I don’t know what happened w/ @piersmorgan at GMB. What I do know is he & Susannah have been a brilliant team that took risks & became must-watch TV. In an era of free speech being stifled everywhere, Piers fearlessly speaks his mind. We need more, not fewer like that in media. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 9, 2021

Related