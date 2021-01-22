Seth Rogen ironically calls Senator Cruz a fascist

Senator Ted Cruz shared a news article about Biden rejoining the unconstitutional Paris Treaty, captioning it, “By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

Leftist Seth Rogen responded, “F*** off you fascist.”

Cruz shared Rogen’s comment with this caption: “Charming, civil, educated response. ⁦@Sethrogen⁩ If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much. #JobsMatter[.]”

Rogen fired back, “Haha get fed fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fing clown,” he spewed like the spawn of Adolf, and then, in a separate tweet, shot back at Cruz once more.

Rogen added. “Also I’m in four unions.”

The Sentinel supports unions if they’re not run by communists and they’re reasonable. Ironically, Democrats are the very definition of fascists.

