Pipeline Is Built- Radicals Nixed It and SCOTUS Won’t Review It

The US Supreme Court will NOT review the completed Spire STL Pipeline in Missouri and it will not be allowed to operate permanently. A leftist-run lower court will not let it operate and the SCOTUS will not review it.

It can continue for now with a temporary certificate but the future looks bleak.

“While we are disappointed by today’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, the Spire STL Pipeline will continue to operate under the currently effective Temporary Certificate issued by the FERC on Dec. 3, 2021,” said Scott Smith, president of the pipeline.

SCOTUS WON’T INTERVENE

SCOTUS might be willing to let our energy sector go under.

Spire STL Pipeline LLC and Spire Missouri Inc. wanted SCOTUS to intervene after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit vacated the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) original certificate order for the project.

Thousands of households and businesses throughout the St. Louis area risk losing gas service if the pipeline never comes online, the companies warned the court back on December 3. The rulers do not care.

The appeals court argued back that FERC failed to justify a need for the project, as well as ignored evidence of alleged self-dealing.

FERC asked SCOTUS to skip the review. They said that Spire’s petition “has no current practical significance” concerning its ability to operate the pipeline. The leftist Environmental Defense Fund backed them since they decided it’s not a threat to the energy supply.

It has to be a threat now?

The pipeline met the FERC demands, but it didn’t matter.

A court-ordered review of the situation by analysts at ClearView Energy Partners LLC concluded that “FERC’s proposed changes to its Certificate Policy Statement released in February appeared particularly responsive to the D.C. Circuit ruling in the Spire STL case.” The tribulations will continue until no man is standing on one side or the other.

