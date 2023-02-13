NYC Medical Fascism for Teachers Refusing the Jab

The following information is the medical fascism the late president Dwight Eisenhower warned us about in 1960. Allegedly, fingerprints of New York City teachers who refused the vaccine were sent to the FBI. They have codes assigned to them that keep them from getting rehired.

Last week, in a New York City court case, John Bursch, an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), stated that many teachers fired for refusing the COVID-19 shot cannot get rehired because of “problem codes” assigned to them by the New York City Department of Education (DOE). The “problem codes” were sent to the FBI.

If true, teachers fired for refusing tyrannical mandates had their fingerprints sent to the FBI and the New York Criminal Justice Services.

It was outrageous they were fired in the first place. The jab is experimental and as it turns out, it has serious side effects for some people.

Mayor Eric Adams hopes to bring back the jab mandates since he doesn’t think New Yorkers can just do what they want.

What makes these politicians think they can do anything they want?

The UFT teachers union in NYC and its national umbrella AFT have already decided the following:

Vaccination every 6 months is now a “way of life” for their members

Anyone who is ‘unvaccianted’ doesn’t deserve employment in America

Biometric systems in schools should be implemented

Universal masking in schools should be permanent

Unions are not obligated to protect individual civil liberties

Unions don’t serve their members, they serve the DNC and the Biosecurity State

Cancel your membership. NYSUT, the New York State Teachers’ Union does not support forced vaccinations.

Literally Biomedical Fascism Unvaccinated teachers in New York City were flagged with problem codes in their personnel files, and when that occurred, “their fingerprints are sent with that flag to the FBI and the New York Criminal Justice Services.”https://t.co/1MWBKeEjJ4 — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) February 11, 2023

