Planned Parenthood claims to help women but aborted 354,871 unborn









Planned Parenthood killed/aborted 354,871 unborn babies compared with providing 8,626 women with prenatal services. Not too many unborn babies make it once a mother goes to Planned Parenthood, but the organization wants you to believe they are primarily helping women. It’s a private organization and in order to get money from the federal taxpayer, they have to pretend they are offering health services.

They have aborted 19 million black babies since 1973. If those babies had lived, the population of black people would be more like 30% of the total population instead of 13-15%.

