Plastic bags are back!

Reusable bags for groceries is unclean and unsanitary, whereas the one-time-use plastic bag is clean, convenient, easy-to-carry, and they are reusable for garbage. They reduce the carbon footprint. The manufacturing process of the plastic bags is energy efficient while the solid waste percentage is less. A plastic bag consumes up to 40% less energy to make and causes 70 % less solid waste than a paper bag.

They are cheap, easy to unpack, most are biodegradable, durable, and weatherproof.

Alas, drama and misinformation haunted the plastic bag from its very inception, which was actually a miracle of science.

The United States is not polluting the oceans with plastic bags and straws, but some believed otherwise, and the righteous thing became the carting of dirty old reusable bags. It is cool and hip to go along with the pack until we all get sick.

Coronavirus, which helped the cool people discover borders, is also helping them see the problems of reusable totes. They may make you feel good about yourself, but they can make you sick, and it exposes packers to germs.

San Francisco just banned the use of reusable tote bags and switched back to single-use plastic bags to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. That’s San Francisco! Maybe they should stop banning things and let people decide – just a thought.

In New Hampshire, on March 21, Governor Chris Sununu issued an executive order to the same effect.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker lifted the ban — for now — on March 25.

New York postponed its plastic bag ban also.

A Maine ban on plastic bags was due to take effect on April 22 but has just been pushed back until next year.

Six years ago, New York Post columnist Kyle Smith wrote, Reusing that Earth-friendly tote gradually turns it into a chemical weapon.”

He noted that a University of Pennsylvania study shows the reusable tote, “is associated with a 46% increase in death from food-borne illnesses. That implies an increase of 5.5 annual deaths for the county.” (The researchers added that this was a conservative estimate.)

He continued, So the bag ban is basically a serial killer on the loose. But it’s cool because we probably saved the lives of at least five seagulls, and more importantly, it makes us feel cool.

He also predicted more cities and states were sure to follow the banning [like lemmings off a cliff].

As Reason author Katherine Mangu-Ward wrote, “Don’t believe the haters. Plastic bags are good for you.”