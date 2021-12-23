Verdict in the Case of Police Officer Kim Potter

By
M Dowling
-
0

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who accidentally killed escaping suspect Duante Wright, by drawing her gun, thinking it was a stun gun. The officer is not a criminal. She accidentally drew her gun.

She faces 11 years in prison and will not be allowed out on bail pending sentencing in late February.

Duanté Wright was wanted for armed robbery and for choking a woman.

Watch:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply