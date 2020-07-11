Police allowed ‘protesters’ firing at them to lock them inside station for 7 hours

DRAMA IN COLORADO

Protesters demonstrating at a memorial for 23-year-old Elijah McClain marched to the Aurora Police Department’s District 1 station house near Montview and Wheeling just after 8 p.m. on July 3, KDVR reported.

Protesters chained the doors of the police station shut from the outside, trapping officers inside for seven hours.

This is called a “protest?” They’re obstructing justice and it’s a crime.

“The unfortunate part is they trapped our officers inside, not just them being around the building, but physically wrapping ropes and other items around the doors of the district one station, around the entry-exit gates our patrol cars come out of… that was probably the most dangerous part,” Aurora Police Department Spokesman Officer Matthew Longshore said.

LOCKED INSIDE FOR 7 HOURS BY DESIGN?

Police didn’t move in to clear out the protesters locking their fellow officers in the station until about 3:30 a.m. on July 4 when rioters began shooting fireworks at officers in the area.

“They were starting to take the big mortar style type fireworks while they were trying to untie the gates so officers could come and go, they started throwing fireworks at them. Not only that, someone had a fire extinguisher, they were spraying our officers with a fire extinguisher. We didn’t use any force until they started doing it to us, that’s when we used 40-millimeter foam rounds, no pepper spray or tear gas or smoke,” Officer Longshore explained.

The ‘protesters’ were heavily armed and were firing shots at police. There was talk of storming the building.

Officer Longshore said that the decision to let the protesters keep the officers locked in was made intentionally, KDVR reported.

That is sick. Intentionally? Are they kidding? What kind of message is that? It only encourages more of this. These people are communists. Police always have to back down now to avoid confrontation and it’s a terrible idea.

In fact, the little commies find it to be a good tactic:

Lessons in successful occupation tactics: Activists in Aurora, Colorado, are blocking the entrance/exit to the District 1 Station, demanding the cops who killed #ElijahMcClain be arrested Their tactic forced Police Cheif Vanessa Wilson to call & engage the community directly https://t.co/GFCdJrZxK1 — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) July 6, 2020

FROM OAKLAND TO PORTLAND

The communist ‘protesters’ are doing this in many blue cities because it’s effective and the police are forced to back down.

‘Protesters’ in Oakland chained themselves to a door at police headquarters.

Thursday’s group, made up of mostly white folks supporting national Black Lives Matter protesters, chained themselves to a side door of police headquarters at 455 Seventh St. around 9 a.m. while holding a sign reading “No one is free until we are all free.”

Two of the so-called ‘protesters’ said they want Oakland to spend less money on police and more on schools.

It was only a handful of people but they get publicity because the media is on their side.