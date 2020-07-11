White House says path to citizenship order will not include amnesty

As we reported, President Trump will execute an Executive Order on immigration that will provide a path to citizenship for DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The White House clarified the President’s earlier remarks and confirmed that it will not include amnesty.

The President is looking for a negotiated settlement.

“As the President announced today, he is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system to further protect U.S. workers,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

“Furthermore, the President has long said he is willing to work with Congress on a negotiated legislative solution to DACA, one that could include citizenship, along with strong border security and permanent merit-based reforms. This does not include amnesty. Unfortunately, Democrats have continually refused these offers as they are opposed to anything other than totally open borders.”

Trump told Telemundo earlier on Friday, “I’m going to do a big executive order. I have the power to do it as president and I’m going to make DACA a part of it.”

The anchor asked Trump for more details and he said, “We’re going to have a road to citizenship.”

Service in the military already allows for this.

A recent Supreme Court decision gave the President the power to write the Executive Order on immigration, according to President Trump.

He will also try to end the program again although the Supreme Court did not allow it.

Currently, DACA allows them to stay and work, but no more. Joe Biden promised to give them citizenship, along with everyone here illegally, and to continue the DACA/DAPA programs. Essentially, Biden will support open borders. He plans to also give all people here illegally free healthcare and college educations.