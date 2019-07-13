Police Chief calls protesters who raised Mexican flag outside ICE ‘the best’

Leftist anti-ICE protesters removed a U.S. flag and replaced it with a Mexican flag outside an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility in Aurora, Colorado.

Hundreds of protesters also removed a “Blue Lives Matter” flag and vandalized it by spray-painting the words “Abolish ICE” across it before raising the flag upside-down on a pole next to the flag of Mexico.

They are the hate-America, white-hating, mostly white leftists trying to show they really only like Mexico or something.

Protestors on @ICEgov property just pulled down the American flag and replaced it with the Mexican flag. The group by the doors is growing. Though most protestors are still on the street. pic.twitter.com/X2waaFMEOW — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019

What an unpatriotic individual or maybe he’s an illegal foreign invader:

One person went past the barrier at the ICE detention center in Aurora , and then a bunch more followed. Huge crowd gathered outside on the street chanting “close the camps”#9news pic.twitter.com/TwSBZM7nid — Jennifer Meckles (@jennifermeckles) July 13, 2019

THEY’RE THE ‘BEST OF AURORA’

The Chief of Police was proud of them, called them the “best of Aurora.” They are the people who desecrated the Blue Lives Matter.

Tonight we witnessed the best of Aurora (Police & Community) during the peaceful #LightsForLiberty demonstration. Thank you to everyone who remained peaceful & took the time to thank my cops…& thank you to all the officers who were there to ensure everyones safety. @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/UzkF8nQDfJ — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) July 13, 2019

The roundup of people who have been ordered out of the country begins tomorrow. Speaking to Fox News during his visit to the border Friday, Vice President Mike Pence said the upcoming ICE raids will not be done at random and will be focused on “removing those deported by courts.” Most or all have criminal backgrounds.

Why this was announced is baffling.

The group of leftists call themselves ‘The Lights for Liberty’ but they only want liberty for foreigners coming illegally. The citizens have no rights. They were ranting about ‘camps,’ meaning concentration camps ala the nitwit AOC.

Huge #LightsforLiberty vigil begins outside Aurora ICE detention facility to chants of #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/1bt4NViRIJ — Jaclyn Allen (@jaclynreporting) July 13, 2019

The American flag flies once again outside Aurora ICE facility. #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/VvG85odmKF — Jaclyn Allen (@jaclynreporting) July 13, 2019