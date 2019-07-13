Police Chief calls protesters who raised Mexican flag outside ICE ‘the best’

Leftist anti-ICE protesters removed a U.S. flag and replaced it with a Mexican flag outside an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility in Aurora, Colorado.

Hundreds of protesters also removed a “Blue Lives Matter” flag and vandalized it by spray-painting the words “Abolish ICE” across it before raising the flag upside-down on a pole next to the flag of Mexico.

They are the hate-America, white-hating, mostly white leftists trying to show they really only like Mexico or something.

What an unpatriotic individual or maybe he’s an illegal foreign invader:

THEY’RE THE ‘BEST OF AURORA’

The Chief of Police was proud of them, called them the “best of Aurora.” They are the people who desecrated the Blue Lives Matter.

The roundup of people who have been ordered out of the country begins tomorrow. Speaking to Fox News during his visit to the border Friday, Vice President Mike Pence said the upcoming ICE raids will not be done at random and will be focused on “removing those deported by courts.” Most or all have criminal backgrounds.

Why this was announced is baffling.

Here’s more:

The group of leftists call themselves ‘The Lights for Liberty’ but they only want liberty for foreigners coming illegally. The citizens have no rights. They were ranting about ‘camps,’ meaning concentration camps ala the nitwit AOC.

