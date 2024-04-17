Police Fire 96 Shots at Black Man Over a Seat Belt? Uh, No

The left tried to create a new George Floyd incident out of Dexter Reed with headlines about the police firing 96 shots at him over a seatbelt violation. As much as they tried, the bodycam told a different story. Dexter shot at the police 11 times first. He wounded an officer.
Dexter eventually died from his wounds.
He Shot At The Police 11 Times, WHAT DID YOU EXPECT!? #dexterreed #dexterreedchicago #viralcelebritycriminal ♂️https://t.co/l3e2fpRctR pic.twitter.com/okrrq1W2Mb
— Craiglong45 (@craiglong45) April 11, 2024
More analysis:
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement