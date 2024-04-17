Police Fire 96 Shots at Black Man Over a Seat Belt? Uh, No

The left tried to create a new George Floyd incident out of Dexter Reed with headlines about the police firing 96 shots at him over a seatbelt violation. As much as they tried, the bodycam told a different story. Dexter shot at the police 11 times first. He wounded an officer.

Dexter eventually died from his wounds.

