Zelensky Shakedown: $62 Billion Before Next Year

The U.S. just approved another 13+ billion for Ukraine after they gave them $1.1 billion and hundreds of millions in weapons the two weeks before. Mr. Zelensky now wants $38 billion to cover their budget deficit, salaries of doctors and teachers, welfare, and pensions. In other words, we will pay their government workers. It sounds like a shakedown. He asked for $33 billion in Augues.

Mind you, we don’t have a budget in the US.

Ukrainian President Zelensky also wants $17 billion for critical infrastructure, $2 billion for electric energy infrastructure, and more than $5 billion for gas and coal purchases.

Most of the money will come from the US.

He wants new business investments in Ukraine while they are at war with military security provided. George Washington Zelensky plans to do it with the World Bank and has a role for the IMF.

The Ukrainian president wants a permanent working group to dole out funds promptly. It sounds like this will set up automatic payments. Zelensky also wants to rebuild while the war is ongoing.

This demand for funds comes as the US exceeds a $31 trillion debt and trillions in deficit in the year’s expenditures. These expenditures will go on without end as the US hits record-high inflation that shows no signs of stopping. Is there anyone we can shakedown for money? We’ll need a benefactor with the Zelensky burden.

Watch:

Zelenskyy (@ZelenskyyUa): Ukraine needs $38 billion to cover our budget deficit next yr; we need $17 billion to “rebuild the critical infrastructure”; we need $2 billion to rebuild our “electric energy infrastructure”; & we need “not less than $5 billion” for gas & coal purchases pic.twitter.com/8WpHrdMwQQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2022

The Ukraine conflict has been the most propagandistic in the history of human warfare. Now we know, as many speculated and were called "conspiracy theorists," Zelensky and his handlers record green screens to project a false image of a brave wartime leader pic.twitter.com/axjqdni3Di — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) October 12, 2022

Related